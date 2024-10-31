All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Former Ukrainian Security Service head hired his son while in office – UP investigation

Mykhailo Tkach, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 31 October 2024, 11:46
Former Ukrainian Security Service head hired his son while in office – UP investigation
Artur Lazarenko, Ivan Bakanov’s son. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

At the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ivan Bakanov, former head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), employed his son Artur Lazarenko in the Security Service of Ukraine, where he continues to work to this day.

Source: an investigation by Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources noted that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Bakanov employed his son at the SSU. He, like his father, became a lieutenant and has served in the 6th Directorate of the SSU Counterintelligence Department. Artur Lazarenko has his mother's surname.

Advertisement:

According to his job description, he is supposed to supervise the work of military plants and defence companies during the full-scale invasion.

Artur Lazarenko ran away from answering questions from a journalist of Ukrainska Pravda about how he started working for the SSU, where he worked before, and what his position entailed. He refused to talk about his personal life either.

His father, Ivan Bakanov, initially refused to disclose information about "an active SSU employee during a war" in a telephone conversation.

Advertisement:

Later, he sent Ukrainska Pravda a clarification. Bakanov said that Lazarenko has been building a military career since childhood, and he received his secondary education at the Ivan Bohun Military Lyceum in Kyiv.

Quote from Bakanov: "As the father of my son, Lazarenko Artur, I am proud of him. Since March 2022, he has joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine and is currently performing complex service tasks to counter the armed aggression against Ukraine, including in the combat zone."

More details: In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, the SSU confirmed that Lazarenko has been serving there since March 2022, when Ivan Bakanov was the head of the Service.

Quote from the SSU press service: "Artur Lazarenko was enlisted in the SSU on 21 March 2022 in the rank of junior sergeant, during the period when the head of the Security Service was Ivan Bakanov. We would like to draw your attention to the fact that during martial law, the dismissal of SSU servicemen is possible only if there are grounds specified in Article 26 of the Law of Ukraine On Military Duty and Military Service."

Background:

  • Bakanov was the head of the Security Service of Ukraine from August 2019 to July 2022.
  • In February 2023, it was reported that the SSU had conducted an internal investigation of its former head Ivan Bakanov, but the results were classified.
  • On 19 July, it became known that Bakanov had received a lawyer's certificate from the Bar Council of Poltava Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

State Security Service of Ukraine
Advertisement:

US presidential election has started: first results are out

Pro-Trump blogger admits to taking money from Russia to post fake news about US election – CNN

Russia launches campaign in Moldova to discredit Sandu's victory - ISW

Western intelligence suspects Russia of trying to ignite fires on flights to US and Canada – WSJ

Russia dragging out process of returning journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's body to Ukraine – Ukrainian MP

Vote count concluded in Moldova: incumbent president secures victory with 55.33%

All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
Scientist detained in Kharkiv for assisting Russians in enhancing Shahed drones
Ukraine's Security Service detains UN volunteer accused of spying on Pokrovsk front
Ukrainian police stage murder of Odesa businessman ordered by Russian secret services
RECENT NEWS
09:33
US presidential election has started: first results are out
09:16
Ukraine's air defence downs two Kh-59/69 missiles and 48 drones
09:11
Authorities reveal aftermath of drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
08:55
Russians conduct most of attacks on Kurakhove front, where over 80 clashes occurred
08:22
Russia loses over 1,200 soldiers and 15 tanks
08:14
Dozens of states prepare to deploy National Guard to Washington amid post-election unrest
07:49
Pro-Trump blogger admits to taking money from Russia to post fake news about US election – CNN
07:21
High-rise buildings damaged and people injured: aftermath of Russian nighttime strike on Kharkiv
06:32
Ukraine's air defence responds to Shahed drones in Kyiv
05:25
Russia launches campaign in Moldova to discredit Sandu's victory - ISW
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: