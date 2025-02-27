All Sections
Russia attacks Ukraine with 166 drones, 162 of which fail to reach targets

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 27 February 2025, 09:49
Stock photo: Ukraine’s Air Force on Facebook

Russian forces bombarded Ukraine with 166 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones on the night of 26-27 February. 162 drones failed to reach their targets, as 90 UAVs were shot down by Ukrainian air defence and another 72 disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "On the night of 26-27 February 2025 (starting from 20:00 on 26 February), the enemy attacked with 166 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones that were launched from the Russian cities of Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 09:00 on 27 February, 90 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed to have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts.

72 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without negative consequences)."

Details: The Russian attack affected Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the defence forces.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

