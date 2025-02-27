Ukraine's Air Force strikes Russian command post in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Kopani. Photo: DeepStateMap, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine

Ukraine's Air Force has delivered a precision strike on a Russian command and observation post near the settlement of Kopani in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff in a statement

Quote: "The Ukrainian Air Force carried out a successful precision strike on a residential building near the village of Kopani in Zaporizhzhia Oblast used by the 1429th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the invaders as a command and observation post and a drone launch site, on 25 February 2025.

The strike has significantly reduced the ability of Russian forces to terrorise the Ukrainian civilian population."

Background: On Monday, 3 February, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted a precision strike on a Russian command post near the settlement of Novoivanovka in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

