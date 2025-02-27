All Sections
Self-proclaimed president of Belarus says Russia will never agree to EU peacekeepers

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 27 February 2025, 18:09
Self-proclaimed president of Belarus says Russia will never agree to EU peacekeepers
Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: BelTA

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has said that Russia will never agree to the deployment of EU peacekeepers in Ukraine and accused the EU leadership of "aggressiveness".

Source: Lukashenko in an interview with American blogger Mario Naufal, as Belarusian state-owned news outlet BelTA reported

Quote from Lukashenko: "As for sending peacekeeping forces there [to Ukraine - ed.]. Russia will never agree to this. At least, this is Russia's position today."

Details: According to Lukashenko, the EU leadership, primarily from Germany and France, is taking a very aggressive stance.

"I don't know if Trump managed to persuade them to move towards peace and peace talks during his talks with Macron and Starmer, but you can see that they are taking a very aggressive stance on the war between Russia and Ukraine," Lukashenko said.

Previously: In late January, Lukashenko said that only Belarusian peacekeepers could ensure normal relations between Ukraine and Russia, but Minsk was not going to send them to the front line.

Background:

  • In recent weeks, European powers have intensified talks on the deployment of a Western contingent in Ukraine to monitor a possible future ceasefire.
  • Media reports indicate that the UK and France have prepared a plan to deploy up to 30,000 European troops to Ukraine.
  • The United States, meanwhile, expressed support for the European mission but refused to participate in it directly.
  • Bloomberg reports that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

