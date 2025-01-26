Belarusian leader decides that only Belarusian peacekeepers can ensure "normal relations between the brother states"

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has said that only Belarusian peacekeepers could ensure normal relations between Ukraine and Russia, but Minsk will not send them to the line of contact.

Source: Lukashenko at a press conference on the day of the "elections" in Belarus

Quote from Lukashenko: "If it is in the name of trust and justice, then they have nothing but the Belarusian forces. This does not mean that I will send my army as peacekeepers, no. But for the sake of the agreement, it could be only the Belarusian army, there are no others. All others will be pulled either to the West or to the East.

But, for your understanding, I am not rushing there, and, most likely, I will not send my people there as peacekeepers. I'm not going to. But only Belarusians can ensure normal relations between the middle and older brothers [Russia and Ukraine – ed.]."

Details: Lukashenko claimed that neither Kyiv nor the West would agree with such a decision.

