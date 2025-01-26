All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Belarusian leader decides that only Belarusian peacekeepers can ensure "normal relations between the brother states"

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 26 January 2025, 15:08
Belarusian leader decides that only Belarusian peacekeepers can ensure normal relations between the brother states
Photo: president.gov.by

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has said that only Belarusian peacekeepers could ensure normal relations between Ukraine and Russia, but Minsk will not send them to the line of contact.

Source: Lukashenko at a press conference on the day of the "elections" in Belarus

Quote from Lukashenko: "If it is in the name of trust and justice, then they have nothing but the Belarusian forces. This does not mean that I will send my army as peacekeepers, no. But for the sake of the agreement, it could be only the Belarusian army, there are no others. All others will be pulled either to the West or to the East.

Advertisement:

But, for your understanding, I am not rushing there, and, most likely, I will not send my people there as peacekeepers. I'm not going to. But only Belarusians can ensure normal relations between the middle and older brothers [Russia and Ukraine – ed.]."

Details: Lukashenko claimed that neither Kyiv nor the West would agree with such a decision.

Support UP or become our patron!

LukashenkoBelarusUkraineRussia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports
Slovakian MP outraged that Zelenskyy, not Russia, was invited to Auschwitz commemoration
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian cruise missile in Odesa Oblast
All News
Lukashenko
Oreshnik missile system to arrive in Belarus very soon, self-proclaimed Belarusian president says
Self-proclaimed president of Belarus: I don't care if EU recognises our elections
Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Lukashenko expected to "secure" seventh term tomorrow
RECENT NEWS
06:21
Russian drone wreckage falls near metro station in Kyiv
00:01
Two women killed in Russian missile strike on facility in Mykolaiv
23:05
Axios: Ukraine to receive Patriot missile interceptors from Israel via US mediation
23:03
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
22:20
PACE says Russia must be held accountable for Wagner crimes against Ukraine
21:52
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
21:40
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
21:24
Putin says he is ready to "assign people" for negotiations with Zelenskyy
21:07
Spain to allocate €10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
20:48
EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: