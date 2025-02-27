All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

NATO secretary general speaks with Trump, announces 'billions' in aid for Ukraine from Alliance members

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 27 February 2025, 20:47
NATO secretary general speaks with Trump, announces 'billions' in aid for Ukraine from Alliance members
Mark Rutte and Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has stated that Alliance members will continue to support Ukraine following his conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Rutte on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Following the conversation, Rutte declared that "the US and NATO are getting stronger" and that Alliance members are "moving quickly to invest more in defence".

Advertisement:

"On Ukraine, Allies are preparing billions more in aid + contributions to security guarantees," the NATO chief added, without specifying details.

Background:

  • Last month, NATO stated that the Alliance was on track to meet its plan to finance Ukraine's defence in 2025 at the level of €40 billion.
  • Rutte also emphasised that all NATO member states must reach the 2% GDP defence spending target, warning that failure to do so would mean having to deal with Donald Trump.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NATOTrumpUkraine
Advertisement:
Trump "can't believe" he called Zelenskyy a dictator
Trump decides to extend series of sanctions against Russia that have been in place since 2014
Türkiye's president discusses sending peacekeepers to Ukraine with Zelenskyy and Russian foreign minister
Trump wanted to cancel Zelenskyy's US visit but changed his mind after Macron's intervention – French news agency
Putin praises Trump administration: "First contact inspires hope"
Three years under Russian fire: How is Ukraine's energy sector coping with yet another wartime winter?
All News
NATO
US secretary of state: NATO's only threat are its members who have not invested in their armies
Italian PM calls Ukraine’s NATO accession best security guarantee
Trump: Ukraine can forget about NATO membership
RECENT NEWS
23:03
Bloomberg: EU to discuss appointing representative for peace negotiations on Ukraine
22:45
Trump believes British troops in Ukraine "can take care of themselves"
21:58
Trump names reason for "little bit testy" relations with Zelenskyy
21:45
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia with strike UAVs, injuring woman – videos, photos
21:34
Trump says he has known Putin for a long time and does not believe he will break peace deal
21:18
Trump administration considers mineral extraction in Russia after Ukraine peace deal
21:02
Trump "can't believe" he called Zelenskyy a dictator
20:47
NATO secretary general speaks with Trump, announces 'billions' in aid for Ukraine from Alliance members
20:45
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry outlines expectations for new ambassador to Hungary
20:38
Russians strike Kharkiv suburbs: casualties reported
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: