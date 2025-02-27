NATO secretary general speaks with Trump, announces 'billions' in aid for Ukraine from Alliance members

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has stated that Alliance members will continue to support Ukraine following his conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Rutte on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Following the conversation, Rutte declared that "the US and NATO are getting stronger" and that Alliance members are "moving quickly to invest more in defence".

Advertisement:

"On Ukraine, Allies are preparing billions more in aid + contributions to security guarantees," the NATO chief added, without specifying details.

Great to talk with @realDonaldTrump

US & NATO are getting stronger. NATO Allies are moving quickly to invest more in defence. Big increases announced & others to follow.

On Ukraine, Allies are preparing billions more in aid + contributions to security guarantees. pic.twitter.com/d4zxbkGhsD — Mark Rutte (@SecGenNATO) February 27, 2025

Background:

Last month, NATO stated that the Alliance was on track to meet its plan to finance Ukraine's defence in 2025 at the level of €40 billion.

Rutte also emphasised that all NATO member states must reach the 2% GDP defence spending target, warning that failure to do so would mean having to deal with Donald Trump.

