NATO says it is fulfilling its promise of €40bn in aid to Ukraine for 2025

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska has said that the Alliance is on track to fulfil its 2025 defence funding plan for Ukraine.

Source: Šekerinska at a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Brussels on 29 January, European Pravda reports, citing the Alliance's press service

Details: The meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, which was attended by Olha Stefanishyna, the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, discussed the situation on the battlefield, further support for Ukraine from the Alliance and Kyiv's progress on the path of reforms.

Advertisement:

Šekerinska, who chaired the meeting, highlighted efforts to bring Ukraine closer to NATO, including through the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) and the JATEC (NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training, and Education Centre) training centre.

Quote: "She indicated that Allies are on track to deliver on the pledge made at the Washington Summit to deliver 40 billion Euro in security assistance," NATO said.

The deputy secretary general also welcomed the increased investment by Allies in Ukraine's defence industry.

Advertisement:

Background:

NATO leaders at the Washington summit pledged a total of €40 billion in assistance to Ukraine for 2025.

In 2025, at the Hague Summit, the Heads of State and Government intend to review the contributions of Allies. The amount of assistance may also be reviewed at future NATO summits based on Ukraine's needs.

This strengthening of the Alliance's role in security assistance was prompted by fears that Donald Trump, upon returning to power in the United States, might cut off security assistance to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!