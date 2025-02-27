All Sections
Russians launch drone attack on Sumy, casualties reported

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 27 February 2025, 23:26
Smoke rising after an explosion. Stock photo

Russian forces launched a drone attack on Sumy on the evening of 27 February, with reports of several casualties.

Source: Sumy City Council; Serhii Kryvoshchenko, Head of Sumy City Military Administration 

Details: The city council has reported multiple casualties and damage to windows in several residential buildings in one of the city's districts.

Residents whose homes have been affected have been offered shelter for the night by the Barsa Football Club.

Kryvoshchenko said five drone strikes were recorded in one of the city's districts.

Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar stated that the strikes were recorded near the sugar factory. 

Previously: Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia and the suburbs of Kharkiv with strike drones on the evening of 27 February. Several people were injured.

Sumydroneswar
Sumy
