Minerals agreement ready for signing – US Treasury secretary

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said the framework agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States is ready for signing.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing Bessent on Fox Business

Details: Bessent emphasised the importance of the agreement, noting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump are set to officially sign the agreement during their meeting on 28 February.

Quote from Bessent: "It [the agreement] is complete, it is on paper and the Ukrainian government has approved it. It is just awaiting the signatures of the two heads tomorrow [28 February].

It is a deal on strategic minerals, oil, gas and infrastructure assets.

It is truly a win-win because it brings the Ukrainian people and the American business community closer together."

Details: Bessent also pointed out that the agreement demonstrated the advantages for Washington and ensured that it "takes out the possibility of any corruption using American best practices".

Background:

Reports indicated that the signing of the framework agreement on mineral resources had been planned during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington on 28 February.

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, who has also been involved in the Russia-Ukraine track, expressed US interest in mineral extraction not only in Ukraine but also in Russia.

Zelenskyy said that during his meeting with Trump, he plans to ask him, among other things, whether the US will stop supporting Ukraine and what support Ukraine can expect. He will also ask about the negotiations between Washington and Moscow over Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has also stated that security guarantees in the context of the "mineral deal" with the US are of paramount importance to him and the success of the deal will depend on his upcoming conversation with Trump.

