Details of Zelenskyy's visit to US revealed

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 28 February 2025, 09:46
Trump and Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the United States on 28 February will begin with a meeting with senators, followed by a session with President Donald Trump.

Source: Ukrainian President's Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The programme of the visit will start with a morning meeting between Zelenskyy and US senators.

Afterwards, he will head to the White House for a meeting with US President Donald Trump, set to begin at around 11:00 Washington time (18:00 Kyiv time) in the Oval Office. Brief statements to the media are planned before the meeting.

The two presidents are scheduled to make statements to the media and hold a joint press conference at 13:00 Washington time.

Before that, what is known as the minerals deal – a bilateral agreement outlining the rules and conditions of the Reconstruction Investment Fund for Ukraine's recovery – will be signed.

Following this, Zelenskyy will visit the Hudson Institute and, in the evening, meet with representatives of the Ukrainian community at Ukraine House.

Read also the analysis by European Pravda editor Serhii Sydorenko on what this agreement means for Kyiv and Washington

Background:

  • On Thursday, 27 February, the day before the meeting, Trump expressed surprise at having previously referred to Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a dictator on several occasions.
  • He also mentioned that he had known Russian leader Vladimir Putin for a long time and did not believe Putin would violate any peace agreement to end the Russo-Ukrainian war once it was reached.

