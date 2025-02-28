Details of Zelenskyy's visit to US revealed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the United States on 28 February will begin with a meeting with senators, followed by a session with President Donald Trump.

Source: Ukrainian President's Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The programme of the visit will start with a morning meeting between Zelenskyy and US senators.

Afterwards, he will head to the White House for a meeting with US President Donald Trump, set to begin at around 11:00 Washington time (18:00 Kyiv time) in the Oval Office. Brief statements to the media are planned before the meeting.

The two presidents are scheduled to make statements to the media and hold a joint press conference at 13:00 Washington time.

Before that, what is known as the minerals deal – a bilateral agreement outlining the rules and conditions of the Reconstruction Investment Fund for Ukraine's recovery – will be signed.

Following this, Zelenskyy will visit the Hudson Institute and, in the evening, meet with representatives of the Ukrainian community at Ukraine House.

Background:

On Thursday, 27 February, the day before the meeting, Trump expressed surprise at having previously referred to Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a dictator on several occasions.

He also mentioned that he had known Russian leader Vladimir Putin for a long time and did not believe Putin would violate any peace agreement to end the Russo-Ukrainian war once it was reached.

