All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

EU chief diplomat disputes Trump's claim that Ukraine cannot join NATO

Ivanna Kostina, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 February 2025, 11:39
EU chief diplomat disputes Trump's claim that Ukraine cannot join NATO
Kaja Kallas. Stock photo: Getty Images

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has emphasised that NATO membership is the only effective security guarantee for Ukraine.

Source: Kallas in an interview with AFP during a visit to Washington, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas noted that NATO countries have never attacked Russia, a country that is "afraid of democracy".

Advertisement:

"Why are we in NATO? It is because we are afraid of Russia. And the only thing that really works – the only security guarantee that works – is NATO's umbrella," she said.

Trump, who recently spoke with Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin, breaking his isolation, stated on Wednesday that any settlement would mean Ukraine could "forget about" NATO membership, claiming, "I think that's probably the reason the whole thing started".

"These accusations are totally untrue," Kallas said when asked about Trump's remarks. "That is the Russian narrative that we should not buy," she stressed.

"Consider here in America that after 9/11 you would have sat down with Osama bin Laden and said, 'OK, what else do you want?' I mean, it's unimaginable," Kallas noted.

Background:

  • Russia maintains that the United States promised not to expand NATO at the end of the Cold War.
  • However, some American diplomats from that time challenged this assertion, while others cautioned that an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO would be a red line for Moscow.
  • The US president has previously suggested that NATO was the reason for the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, specifically the prospect of Ukraine eventually joining the Alliance.
  • US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has also ruled out NATO membership for Ukraine as part of a "peaceful settlement" to the war.
  • Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to insist that its stance on NATO membership remains unchanged.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NATO
Advertisement:
Over ten leaders invited to Ukraine summit in UK: peace and security to be discussed
Vasyl Ratushnyi, brother of prominent activist Roman Ratushnyi, killed in action
Minerals agreement ready for signing – US treasury secretary
Britain ready to deploy troops and air force to ensure peace in Ukraine, says UK PM
Trump "can't believe" he called Zelenskyy a dictator
Trump decides to extend series of sanctions against Russia that have been in place since 2014
All News
NATO
NATO secretary general speaks with Trump, announces 'billions' in aid for Ukraine from Alliance members
US secretary of state: NATO's only threat are its members who have not invested in their armies
Italian PM calls Ukraine’s NATO accession best security guarantee
RECENT NEWS
14:26
EXPLAINERHow Trump's attacks united Canadians and affected Trudeau’s party ratings
14:11
Estonian General Staff sees no signs of Russia's readiness for peace
13:56
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian attack in Sumy Oblast, fighting still ongoing
13:10
UK government minister says minerals deal with US might help deter Russia, Sky News reports
13:08
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian thermobaric ammunition depot in Donetsk Oblast – video
13:03
Manufacturer of NASAMS air defence system plans to set up plant in Ukraine
12:32
Ukrainian Air Force reveals tactics of Russian drone attacks on Ukraine: 50% of aerial assets are live, 50% decoys
12:20
EU's top diplomat warns Trump that peace deal may not be upheld unless Europe is included in talks
11:40
Kyiv-US minerals deal will have annexes on security guarantees for Ukraine, Ukrainian President's Office says
11:39
EU chief diplomat disputes Trump's claim that Ukraine cannot join NATO
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: