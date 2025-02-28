All Sections
Kyiv-US minerals deal will have annexes on security guarantees for Ukraine, Ukrainian President's Office says

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 28 February 2025, 11:40
Mykhailo Podoliak. Photo: Screenshot

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, has stated that the framework agreement on mineral resources with the US will contain annexes on economic cooperation and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: Podoliak during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "I want us to set the right focus from the start. There is much speculation surrounding this [minerals] agreement. However, it is a framework document that lays the foundation for a strategic partnership with the United States.

...The agreement will include several annexes. Some will be detailed, with figures outlining investment programmes and the distribution of profits from joint mineral development. Others will address security guarantees [for Ukraine – ed.]. That is, what the United States should provide to Ukraine as part of its counteraction to the Russian Federation. After all, the war is not going away."

Previously: On 28 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United States for a meeting with Donald Trump during which a framework agreement on mineral resources is expected to be signed.

Read also: The full text of the Ukraine-US Minerals Agreement

Background:

Read also the analysis by European Pravda editor Serhii Sydorenko on what this agreement means for Kyiv and Washington 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAUkraine
