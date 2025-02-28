Kyiv-US minerals deal will have annexes on security guarantees for Ukraine, Ukrainian President's Office says

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, has stated that the framework agreement on mineral resources with the US will contain annexes on economic cooperation and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: Podoliak during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "I want us to set the right focus from the start. There is much speculation surrounding this [minerals] agreement. However, it is a framework document that lays the foundation for a strategic partnership with the United States.

...The agreement will include several annexes. Some will be detailed, with figures outlining investment programmes and the distribution of profits from joint mineral development. Others will address security guarantees [for Ukraine – ed.]. That is, what the United States should provide to Ukraine as part of its counteraction to the Russian Federation. After all, the war is not going away."

Previously: On 28 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United States for a meeting with Donald Trump during which a framework agreement on mineral resources is expected to be signed.

Background:

Zelenskyy intends to ask Trump whether the United States will continue supporting Ukraine and what Ukraine can expect, and will also ask about the negotiations between Washington and Moscow regarding Ukraine.

Zelenskyy emphasised that security guarantees as part of the minerals deal with the US are a matter of principle for him and that the agreement’s success will depend on his upcoming conversation with Trump.

