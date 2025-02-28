All Sections
Lithuania announces final results of €5 million fundraiser for drones and EW systems for Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 28 February 2025, 15:47
As part of the Radarom! campaign held in February, Lithuanian citizens and businesses have raised over €5 million for drones and electronic warfare (EW) systems to counter Russian UAVs, with the first 25 drones already delivered to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing the initiative's press service

Details: The Radarom! organising committee has clarified the final results of the large-scale fundraiser for Ukraine, which took place from 3 to 24 February. The campaign was organised by the public broadcaster LRT in cooperation with the initiatives Blue / Yellow, Laisvės TV, and Stiprūs kartu.

The revealed final figures indicate that Lithuanian citizens and companies donated €5,737,028 – more than €100,000 above the initially reported amount at the campaign's conclusion.

Nearly one-third of the total contributions came from businesses. Within hours of the campaign launch, AB Telia Lietuva and SBA Grupė each donated €100,000, followed by dozens of other companies, a full list of which can be found on the radarom.lt website.

Lithuanian company NT Service contributed 50 SkyWiper-MOTO anti-drone systems, worth approximately €200,000.

The funds will be used to purchase drones for Ukraine’s defence forces, as well as anti-drone equipment.

The first 25 Lithuanian drones acquired through the Radarom! campaign have already been delivered to Ukrainian troops. In the coming days, they will also receive 100 FPV drones (Prodrone7), 20 FPV drones (Babai 10) and 100 FPV drones (Khyzhak 10) – all manufactured in Ukraine.

Quote from LRT Director General Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė: "We see the very foundation of the Western world shaking right now, so it is more important than ever to support Ukrainians and show that they are not alone. I want to thank everyone who contributed to the campaign – its organisers, partners, every Lithuanian, businesses and organisations that made donations. Together, we have once again proven that we will not give up until this war is over." 

More details: Two-thirds of the funds raised during the campaign will be allocated for the purchase of Lithuanian-made drones and anti-drone systems, while one-third will be used to acquire Ukrainian-produced equipment. The drones and anti-drone systems will be carefully selected by Blue / Yellow, drawing on its extensive experience. 

