Ukraine's Air Force hits Russian FSB border outpost – Ukraine's General Staff, video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 February 2025, 17:39
Screenshot

Aircraft of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have successfully struck an FSB border outpost in the village of Russia’s Belaya Berezka, Bryansk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s on Facebook

Details: It is noted that as a result of the targeted strike on 27 February, important Russian military infrastructure was destroyed, including communications equipment, signal amplifiers, satellite communications equipment and other technical means used to coordinate hostilities.

The General Staff claims that this has significantly reduced the Russian ability to manage its forces and resources in the region.

Quote: "This strike is another step towards weakening the enemy forces and reducing their military potential. The Ukrainian defence forces continue to inflict losses on the enemy until the last Russian invader leaves the territory of Ukraine."

Ukraine's Air ForceRussiawar
