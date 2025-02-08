Russian commander involved in strike on Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, dies after January explosion

Russian commander Konstantin Nagayko, who was involved in the strike on a café in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, in 2023. Photo: DIU

Russian commander Konstantin Nagayko, who was targeted in an explosion in early January, has died. He was involved in the 2023 strike on a café in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, which killed 59 Ukrainian civilians.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "Captain Konstantin Nagayko, a war criminal and battery commander of the 112th Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces (military unit 03333), has died. He was involved in ballistic missile strikes on Ukraine, including the attack that killed 59 civilians in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast."

Details: Nagayko sustained multiple injuries in an explosion in the town of Shuya, Ivanovo Oblast, where he was serving.

Intelligence reported that "Russian surgery was of no help to the war criminal".

Quote: "The Ukrainian people will see just retribution for every war crime committed against them."

