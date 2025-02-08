All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian commander involved in strike on Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, dies after January explosion

Iryna BalachukSaturday, 8 February 2025, 12:16
Russian commander involved in strike on Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, dies after January explosion
Russian commander Konstantin Nagayko, who was involved in the strike on a café in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, in 2023. Photo: DIU

Russian commander Konstantin Nagayko, who was targeted in an explosion in early January, has died. He was involved in the 2023 strike on a café in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, which killed 59 Ukrainian civilians.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU

Quote: "Captain Konstantin Nagayko, a war criminal and battery commander of the 112th Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces (military unit 03333), has died. He was involved in ballistic missile strikes on Ukraine, including the attack that killed 59 civilians in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: Nagayko sustained multiple injuries in an explosion in the town of Shuya, Ivanovo Oblast, where he was serving.

Intelligence reported that "Russian surgery was of no help to the war criminal".

Quote: "The Ukrainian people will see just retribution for every war crime committed against them." 

Advertisement:

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiadefence intelligencewar
Advertisement:
updatedUkrainian forces destroy Russian Su-25 attack aircraft and damage helicopter – video
Zelenskyy: Russia has seized less than 20% of Ukraine's mineral resources
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania officially disconnect from Russia's energy system
Lithuania and Latvia disconnected from Russian power grid, LRT says
Kremlin conceals negative impact on Russian economy due to war in Ukraine – ISW
Zelenskyy outlines his vision for "deal" with Trump on mineral resources, Reuters reports
All News
Russia
Lithuania and Latvia disconnected from Russian power grid, LRT says
Russia loses 1,210 soldiers over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Russia claims oil transfer station attacked by drones in Volgograd Oblast
RECENT NEWS
17:10
updatedUkrainian forces destroy Russian Su-25 attack aircraft and damage helicopter – video
17:07
Three civilians injured in Russian attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
16:58
Latvia reports smooth disconnection from Russia's power grid
16:57
Zelenskyy: Putin prepares to continue his war, and not only against Ukraine
16:40
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief highlights achievements of his one year in office: 377 military targets hit in Russia
16:36
Lithuanian PM: Disconnection from Russia's energy system strengthens Lithuania's energy security
16:24
Scholz once again criticises Trump's idea of giving Ukraine weapons in exchange for minerals
15:42
Film about romance between Russian oligarch's son and stripper wins Critics Choice Award
15:25
Ukraine's defence forces hit Russian command post in Kursk Oblast: 20 officers killed
15:03
Zelenskyy: Ukraine gives priority to US businesses to participate in Ukraine's rebuilding
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: