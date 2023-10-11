Ukraine's Security Service exposes traitors who guided Iskander missiles to café in Hroza

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has established the identities of two traitors who guided the Russian missile attack on a café in the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast on 5 October.

Details: The perpetrators turned out to be two local residents – 30-year-old Volodymyr Mamon and his younger brother, 23-year-old Dmytro Mamon – who sided with the Russians during the occupation of Kharkiv Oblast.

The persons involved received "positions" in the ranks of the occupying "Department of Internal Affairs of the Military-Civil Administration of Kharkiv Oblast" for this. One of them was appointed "convoy group driver", the other – "road patrol service inspector".

However, as the liberation of Kharkiv Oblast approached, both traitors and their families fled to Russia, where they continued to work for the aggressor country.

On the instructions of the Russian occupiers, they began to remotely form their own network of informants in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

They covertly involved their relatives, neighbours and acquaintances from the liberated towns and villages of Kharkiv Oblast in subversive activities.

Under the guise of friendly conversations and chatting in a messenger app, the traitors asked people for information about the deployment of Ukraine's Defence Forces and mass events in the oblast.

According to the investigation, since early October this year, both of the men involved began to collect information about the planned reburial of a fallen Ukrainian defender in the village of Hroza. At the same time, they understood that as a result of the Russian attack, civilians would surely die – their acquaintances from the village of Hroza, including those who provided them with information, the SSU emphasises.

Having learned the exact address and time of the peaceful event, Volodymyr Mamon passed this information to the Russian occupiers.

The Russians used the information received to carry out a targeted attack on the Ukrainian village using an Iskander M operational-tactical missile system.

Fifty-three civilians were killed as a result of the Russian air attack, including a minor. Six more civilians were injured.

Based on the evidence collected, Security Service investigators served a notice of suspicion on both persons involved, accusing them of high treason committed under martial law by prior conspiracy of a group of individuals.

In addition, the criminal actions of Volodymyr Mamon are additionally qualified under Art. 27.5, Art. 28.2 and Art. 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assistance in the commission of violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder, committed by a group of persons with prior conspiracy).

Since both perpetrators are hiding in Russia, comprehensive measures are underway to locate and punish them.

