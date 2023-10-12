Bodies identification finished: Russians killed 59 people in attack on Hroza

A man next to the bodies of some of those killed on 5 October in Hroza. Photo: Facebook page of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast.

Law enforcement officers have identified all 59 people killed in the Russian attack on the village of Hroza on 5 October.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Telegram; Mariana Reva, Spokeswoman of the National Police of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.

Quote from Klymenko: "Police forensics identified all those killed in the missile attack on a café in Kharkiv Oblast. A total of 59 people were killed by the Russians by a direct hit from an Iskander [missile system] in the village of Hroza. All the victims are local residents. Seniors, doctors, farmers, teachers, businessmen. All are civilians. Whole families in several generations died".

Details: Klymenko said that 19 people were identified using mobile DNA laboratories. To do this, police forensics took samples from relatives around the clock, drew up profiles and looked for matching fragments for six days.

Klymenko specified that one of the dead, a 60-year-old man, was identified by forensic experts by 20 separate body parts.

Two more people were identified using personal items recovered from the victims' homes, as they had no direct relatives to compare DNA profiles with.

Mariana Reva, Spokeswoman of the National Police of Ukraine, said that 59 people died from the strike on Hroza, and not 56, as previously reported by the regional authorities. Reva reports that five more injured people are in hospital.

Background:

