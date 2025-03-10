Defence Intelligence of Ukraine drones attack Russian oil refinery producing fuel for supersonic jets – video

Ukrainian drones attacked the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Russia’s Samara Oblast which produces fuel for supersonic jet engines on the night of 9-10 March.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: The source said DIU was behind the special operation in cooperation with other units of the Ukrainian defence forces.

The strikes at the plant took place around 02:00 local time and could be heard in several districts of the city. Eyewitnesses from local news outlets reported a series of explosions at the refinery and noted that the facility had not completed the installation of protective nets that would have protected it from drone attacks.

The Novokuibyshevsk refinery is the largest refinery among the Samara-based plants owned by Rosneft, Russia’s state-owned largest oil company. Its refining capacity is over 8.8 million tonnes of oil per year.

The company is one of the main producers of high-grade jet fuel for turbojet engines in subsonic and some supersonic aircraft, such as Su-27s and Tu-22M3s. The Russian occupation forces use these aircraft in particular for missile strikes against Ukraine.

Background:

The plant was attacked at least twice in March 2024.

On the night of 9-10 March 2025, Astra, a Russian news outlet, reported with reference to local residents’ messages that explosions had rocked Russia’s Samara Oblast. It was noted that drones had targeted the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery which is part of the Rosneft group. Other Telegram channels wrote that fires had broken out at the facility

Later, RBC, another Russian news outlet, reported that a fire had broken out over an area of 1,500 square metres in a warehouse at the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery.

