All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine drones attack Russian oil refinery producing fuel for supersonic jets – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 10 March 2025, 10:39
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine drones attack Russian oil refinery producing fuel for supersonic jets – video
Photo from Russian social media

Ukrainian drones attacked the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Russia’s Samara Oblast which produces fuel for supersonic jet engines on the night of 9-10 March.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: The source said DIU was behind the special operation  in cooperation with other units of the Ukrainian defence forces.

Advertisement:

The strikes at the plant took place around 02:00 local time and could be heard in several districts of the city. Eyewitnesses from local news outlets reported a series of explosions at the refinery and noted that the facility had not completed the installation of protective nets that would have protected it from drone attacks.

The Novokuibyshevsk refinery is the largest refinery among the Samara-based plants owned by Rosneft, Russia’s state-owned largest oil company. Its refining capacity is over 8.8 million tonnes of oil per year.

The company is one of the main producers of high-grade jet fuel for turbojet engines in subsonic and some supersonic aircraft, such as Su-27s and Tu-22M3s. The Russian occupation forces use these aircraft in particular for missile strikes against Ukraine.

Background

  • The plant was attacked at least twice in March 2024.
  • On the night of 9-10 March 2025, Astra, a Russian news outlet, reported with reference to local residents’ messages that explosions had rocked Russia’s Samara Oblast. It was noted that drones had targeted the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery which is part of the Rosneft group. Other Telegram channels wrote that fires had broken out at the facility
  • Later, RBC, another Russian news outlet, reported that a fire had broken out over an area of 1,500 square metres in a warehouse at the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

droneswarDefence Intelligence of Ukraine
Advertisement:
Russia responds to Ukraine-US talks in Jeddah: main news will come from Moscow
"I'm not a Ukrainian nationalist, I'm Hungarian, but this is my country": the gardener from Ukraine's west who has been fighting in the infantry for three years
updatedRussian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: woman killed, nine people injured, infrastructure damaged – photos
Trump says Zelenskyy will be invited back to White House
updatedExplosions occur near Ivano-Frankivsk railway station: fatalities reported
Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 13.4%
All News
drones
Ukrainian defenders down 130 Shahed drones overnight
Russian Shahed drones hit poultry plant and agricultural business in Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attack car with drone in Kherson, injuring two people
RECENT NEWS
09:42
Russia strikes Ukraine with 3 ballistic missiles and 133 drones: air defence downs 98 UAVs
09:28
Russians strike Kryvyi Rih again while emergency workers were dealing with aftermath of first attack – photos
09:10
Russia responds to Ukraine-US talks in Jeddah: main news will come from Moscow
09:00
"I'm not a Ukrainian nationalist, I'm Hungarian, but this is my country": the gardener from Ukraine's west who has been fighting in the infantry for three years
08:50
Maxar restores access to commercial satellite imagery for Ukraine
08:46
Russians hit port in Odesa with ballistic missiles, killing 4 foreigners, damaging civilian vessel
08:23
updatedRussian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: woman killed, nine people injured, infrastructure damaged – photos
08:18
Russians attack Chervonyi Maiak in Kherson Oblast with guided bomb, injuring 2 people
07:33
Russia loses 1,430 soldiers over past day
07:08
Russian drone debris fell in Kyiv Oblast: house and furniture shop on fire – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: