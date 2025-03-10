US President Donald Trump may visit China in April to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Source: South China Morning Post, citing diplomatic sources

Details: The newspaper writes that Trump is focused on making a deal with Beijing.

Advertisement:

"The presidents of both countries would like the other side to visit to present it as a diplomatic triumph but initial discussions have been around Trump visiting China, according to sources.

It is unclear how far discussions about a potential trip have progressed," the article says.

Background:

In mid-February, Trump said that he wanted to meet with Xi Jinping and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to discuss defence spending cuts.

On 4 March, Trump imposed new trade restrictions, raising tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico to 25% and on Chinese goods to 20%, a decision that will affect imports of about $1.5 trillion a year.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!