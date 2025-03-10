All Sections
Zelenskyy's plane arrives in Saudi Arabia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 10 March 2025, 17:06
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's presidential plane has landed in Saudi Arabia.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Interfax-Ukraine reports that the Airbus A319 belonging to Ukrainian state airline Ukraine Air Enterprise which took off at 12:02 Kyiv time from the Polish airfield Rzeszów–Jasionka landed at 16:40 at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the head of his office Andrii Yermak and his deputy Pavlo Palisa were on board, as well as Foreign Affairs and Defence Ministers Andrii Sybiha and Rustem Umierov.

The plane flew over the territories of Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece and Egypt and spent a total of 4 hours and 38 minutes in the sky.

Background:

  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Jeddah on 10 March for bilateral talks with Ukrainian officials led by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office. Rubio is expected to be joined by US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.
  • Witkoff said that the United States expects significant progress in the talks with Ukraine scheduled for 11 March in Saudi Arabia.

