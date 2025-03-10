All Sections
Trump envoy says Zelenskyy apologised for White House row

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 10 March 2025, 20:26
Trump envoy says Zelenskyy apologised for White House row
Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, has claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy apologised to Donald Trump following their heated conversation at the White House.

Source: European Pravda; Fox News

Details: Witkoff said Zelenskyy had "sent a letter to the president".

Quote from Witkoff: "He [Zelenskyy] apologised for that whole incident that happened in the Oval Office. I think that was an important step."  

Details: It is worth noting that it is not clear from what Witkoff said whether he means Zelenskyy's public message or a private one.

As regards the public message, it is worth recalling that Zelenskyy tweeted after the White House spat that Ukraine was ready to work fast "under President Trump’s strong leadership" to end the war.

The Ukrainian president also wrote that the meeting at the White House on 28 February "did not go the way it was supposed to" and offered to "make things right". Trump later thanked Zelenskyy for the "letter".

Trump subsequently said he had received a letter from Zelenskyy in which the Ukrainian president said he was ready to come to the negotiating table. 

Ukraine's ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, clarified that Trump had been referring to Zelenskyy's tweet when he mentioned a letter in his address to the nation.

Background:

  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Jeddah on 10 March for bilateral talks with Ukrainian officials led by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office. Rubio is expected to be joined by US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.
  • Witkoff has said the United States expects significant progress in the talks with Ukraine this week.

TrumpZelenskyy
