UK discusses peace process with US and Ukraine ahead of Jeddah talks

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has discussed the peace process with the Ukrainian and US representatives, Andrii Sybiha and Marco Rubio, ahead of the talks in Saudi Arabia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Lammy and Sybiha on X (formerly Twitter)

Details: On 10 March, Lammy said he had spoken first with Rubio and then with Sybiha about how "we keep the process for peace moving forward ahead of discussions in Saudi Arabia".

Sybiha said that during the conversation they had "discussed ways to peace and long-term security for Ukraine".

Quote from Sybiha: "As part of our regular dialogue, I had a call with David Lammy. I thanked the UK and personally David for their support. Ahead of the meeting in Jeddah, I stressed that Ukraine wants to end the war as no one else."

Background:

On 11 March, talks between Ukraine and the US are due to take place in the Saudi city of Jeddah – the first since the two presidents’ spat at the White House.

President Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff has said the United States expects significant progress in the talks with Ukraine this week.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed hope that Washington's suspension of military aid to Ukraine can be resolved during the talks.

US President Donald Trump has expressed the same hope. He has also said that Russia "doesn’t have the cards" in the negotiations on Ukraine, even though last week he believed it did.

