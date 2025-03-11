Zelenskyy meets with crown prince of Saudi Arabia and discusses peace, POWs and investments

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah during his official visit to Saudi Arabia. The leaders discussed security issues, diplomatic initiatives and economic cooperation.

Details: Zelenskyy reports that the meeting was dedicated to the peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of bringing back prisoners of war and deported children, stressing that this could be one of the key measures to build confidence in peace initiatives. The leaders also discussed in detail the formats of future security guarantees.

Special attention was paid to economic cooperation. The president of Ukraine noted Saudi Arabia's interest in investing in Ukraine and joint projects in the areas of security, energy and infrastructure.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We appreciate the readiness of Saudi Arabia to develop economic cooperation and invest in Ukraine. We discussed key sectors for investment, starting with security, energy and infrastructure. We equally see opportunities for economic development and cooperation through reconstruction in Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian team is remaining in Jeddah to work with the US team.

"We are hoping for a practical result. The Ukrainian position at the meeting will be absolutely constructive," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's presidential plane landed in Saudi Arabia at 16:40 on Monday 10 March at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Early reports indicate that the plane was also carrying Andrii Yermak, the head of the Office of the President, and his deputy Pavlo Palisa, as well as Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Minister of Defence Rustem Umierov.

Earlier, Reuters cited sources as saying that US officials are planning to use a meeting on 11 February with the Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia partly to find out whether Ukraine is ready to make material concessions to Russia to end the war.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on a flight to Jeddah that any agreement to end the war would require Ukraine to make territorial concessions.

Steven Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for the Middle East, has said that the United States expects significant progress in the talks with Ukraine scheduled for 11 March in Saudi Arabia.

Marco Rubio expressed hope that the issue of military aid to Ukraine, which was temporarily suspended by Washington, could be resolved during the talks in Saudi Arabia.

