Trump's advisor briefly comments on progress of talks with Ukraine

Ulyana Krychkovska, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 11 March 2025, 15:53

Mike Waltz, National Security Advisor to US President Donald Trump, has commented briefly on the progress of the negotiations during a break after the meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations.

Source: CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Mike Waltz walked through the lobby of a hotel in Jeddah where talks are taking place between US and Ukrainian officials.

In response to the TV channel's question about how the meeting went, Waltz replied: "Getting there."

Earlier in the day, CNN reported that a senior Ukrainian official said that the talks had "started very constructively".

Background:

  • Ukraine's Foreign Ministry previously noted that the talks between Ukraine and the US in Saudi Arabia would focus on bilateral relations and the path to peace.
  • Rubio said on Monday 10 March that Ukraine would have to make concessions on the territories that Russia has seized since 2014 as part of any agreement to end the war.
  • The Financial Times reported that Ukraine would propose a plan to the US for a temporary ceasefire in the air and at sea, as well as strikes on energy and civilian infrastructure.

