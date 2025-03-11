DeepState: Russian troops advance in Kursk Oblast, consolidate positions in eastern part of Sudzha

Russian forces continue to exert pressure on Ukrainian positions in Russia's Kursk Oblast and have made progress. Russian troops are consolidating their positions in the eastern part of the town of Sudzha and are building up forces.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Quote: "The heaviest enemy activity is currently on the eastern front, where the katsaps [Russians] have made advances near Mirnoye and Zazulevka [in Kursk Oblast]. The enemy is also consolidating their positions and building up forces in the eastern part of Sudzha. The [Ukrainian] defence forces are holding the appropriate lines to counter the pressure from Muscovites in an effort to stabilise the situation, but it's incredibly challenging.

On the right flank, in the Guyevo area, we have managed to slow down the advance of the North Korean troops, who are doing all the grunt work for the Muscovites. Time will tell if this hold will last."

Details: On the left flank of the Kursk front, the Russians are making huge efforts to push towards Basivka in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast.

"Meanwhile, the defence forces are working to stop these attempts by targeting clusters of enemy personnel and disrupting their movements," DeepState writes.

Background:

On 10 March, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the situation on the Kursk front remains under the control of Ukrainian defence forces.

On 9 March, DeepState reported that Russian forces had regained control of the settlements of Martynovka and Malaya Loknya in Kursk Oblast.

On 7 March, it was reported that Russian troops had breached the Ukrainian defence line south of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast. The defence forces are working to stabilise the situation.

