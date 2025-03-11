US hopes for "fantastic news" after talks with Ukraine

The United States is highly optimistic about the meeting between Ukrainian and American delegations in Saudi Arabia.

Source: US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bruce said this is a very exciting day that "could mean a lot for all people around the world" and that "other fantastic news with humanity" might emerge.

Quote from Bruce: "So we are very optimistic. And I know the Secretary [US Secretary of State Marco Rubio – ed.] is, because we know what’s at stake."

Background:

Earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that the discussions between Ukraine and the US in Saudi Arabia would focus on bilateral relations and the path to peace.

On 10 March, Rubio said that Ukraine would have to make concessions regarding the territories Russia has occupied since 2014 as part of any agreement to end the war.

It was reported that Ukraine will put forward a plan for a temporary ceasefire in the air, at sea, and on strikes on energy and civilian infrastructure.

