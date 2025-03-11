US hopes for "fantastic news" after talks with Ukraine
Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 19:15
The United States is highly optimistic about the meeting between Ukrainian and American delegations in Saudi Arabia.
Source: US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Bruce said this is a very exciting day that "could mean a lot for all people around the world" and that "other fantastic news with humanity" might emerge.
Quote from Bruce: "So we are very optimistic. And I know the Secretary [US Secretary of State Marco Rubio – ed.] is, because we know what’s at stake."
Background:
- Earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that the discussions between Ukraine and the US in Saudi Arabia would focus on bilateral relations and the path to peace.
- On 10 March, Rubio said that Ukraine would have to make concessions regarding the territories Russia has occupied since 2014 as part of any agreement to end the war.
- It was reported that Ukraine will put forward a plan for a temporary ceasefire in the air, at sea, and on strikes on energy and civilian infrastructure.
