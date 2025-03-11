30-day truce is not a frozen conflict, Ukraine's foreign minister says

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has clarified that an interim ceasefire in the Russo-Ukrainian war does not mean a "frozen conflict".

Source: Sybiha on Facebook after a meeting between US and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A joint statement issued by the United States and Ukraine after the meeting mentions an interim 30-day ceasefire contingent on reciprocal agreement from Russia.

Advertisement:

Sybiha added that such a temporary ceasefire is essential as "this is in no way a frozen conflict".

"It's just an attempt to start the process of ending the war fairly. It is also a step that demonstrates who is genuinely interested in peace," he said.

The foreign minister stressed that it is also significant that "the statement explicitly states that the United States will immediately resume intelligence sharing and military aid to Ukraine".

"In addition, the statement sends out a positive signal directly from the leaders of Ukraine and the United States regarding the signing of the minerals deal. Moreover, it explicitly links this agreement to the US guarantee of Ukraine's long-term prosperity and security. This is what the Ukrainian side has sought," he added.

Background:

Following the talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the ceasefire will apply "not only with regard to missiles, drones and bombs, not only in the Black Sea but also along the entire front line".

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington will submit a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine to Russia and said he hopes that Russia will accept it.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!