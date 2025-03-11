All Sections
Trump announces "big meeting" with Russia and ceasefire talks with Putin

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 11 March 2025, 22:34
Trump announces big meeting with Russia and ceasefire talks with Putin
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has stated that he plans to speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin regarding the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Source: Trump to journalists near the White House on 11 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump confirmed that he will speak with Putin following the Ukrainian-American talks in Saudi Arabia..

Advertisement:

"It takes two to tango, as they say, right? Hopefully, he'll also agree, and I really think that would be 75% of the way. The rest is getting it documented and, you know, negotiating land positions, etc.," he said.

Trump hopes that the ceasefire could come into effect "in the next few days".

"We have a big meeting with Russia tomorrow [12 March], and some great conversations hopefully will ensue," Trump added, without specifying which meeting he was referring to.

Background

  • On 11 March, representatives of Ukraine and the United States held talks in Jeddah, which lasted for about eight hours. This was the first official meeting between Ukrainian and American officials following the spat between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump at the White House on 28 February.
  • During the talks in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine said that it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would submit a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine to Russia and that he hopes Russia will agree to it.

Advertisement:
