Security assistance from US restored – deputy head of Ukrainian President's Office confirms
Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 22:46
Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, has announced that security assistance to Ukraine from the United States has been resumed.
Source: Palisa on Facebook
Quote: "I have confirmation that security assistance from the United States has been resumed. Agreements are starting to be implemented. The fight continues!"
Advertisement:
Background:
- During the talks in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine said that it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.
- A joint Ukraine-US statement has also indicated that Washington is lifting its pause in military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!