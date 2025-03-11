All Sections
Security assistance from US restored – deputy head of Ukrainian President's Office confirms

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 11 March 2025, 22:46
Security assistance from US restored – deputy head of Ukrainian President's Office confirms
Ammunition. Stock photo: Getty Images

Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, has announced that security assistance to Ukraine from the United States has been resumed.

Source: Palisa on Facebook

Quote: "I have confirmation that security assistance from the United States has been resumed. Agreements are starting to be implemented. The fight continues!"

Background: 

