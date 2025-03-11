Security assistance from US restored – deputy head of Ukrainian President's Office confirms

Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, has announced that security assistance to Ukraine from the United States has been resumed.

Source: Palisa on Facebook

Quote: "I have confirmation that security assistance from the United States has been resumed. Agreements are starting to be implemented. The fight continues!"

Advertisement:

Background:

During the talks in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine said that it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.

A joint Ukraine-US statement has also indicated that Washington is lifting its pause in military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

