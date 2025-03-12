All Sections
US resumes weapons supply to Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 12 March 2025, 10:28
US resumes weapons supply to Ukraine
US and Ukrainian flags on military equipment. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Poland's Ministry of National Defence has confirmed the resumption of US arms supplies to Ukraine through a hub in Rzeszów, Poland. It also said that "security assistance from the United States has been resumed".

Source: European Pravda

Details: Paweł Zalewski, Deputy Minister of National Defence of Poland, posted on X (Twitter) on the evening of 11 March: "The supply of American weapons from Polloghab in Jasionka to Ukraine has been resumed."

Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, also confirmed on his Facebook page that "security assistance from the United States has been resumed".

In addition, Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence of the United States, confirmed that the halt in intelligence sharing with Ukraine had ended.

This occurred after talks between Ukrainian and American delegations held in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday 11 March.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk commended the outcome of the discussions between Ukraine and the United States in Jeddah.

Background: Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.

