Putin's spokesman dodges question on 30-day ceasefire

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 12 March 2025, 12:29
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Stock photo: Getty Images

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the Russian side has been carefully studying the statements following the talks between the US and Ukraine in Jeddah and hinted that Moscow could quickly organise a telephone conversation between Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Russian newspaper Kommersant; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Peskov said there was no need to rush ahead on the 30-day ceasefire proposed by the US and agreed to by Ukraine.

"Look, you're getting a little bit ahead of yourself, we don't want to do that," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov said that the US side had promised to provide the Russians with detailed information about the essence of the conversations that took place in Jeddah through various diplomatic channels.

Quote from Peskov: "We have to get this information first. We also have scheduled talks with the Americans for these days, during which we expect to receive complete information."

More details: Peskov also said a telephone conversation between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could be organised quickly.

Quote from Peskov: "We do not rule out the possibility of a high-level call being required. If such a need arises, it will be handled swiftly. We can accomplish this rather fast thanks to the established channels of communication with the Americans."

Background: 

  • Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.
  • Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow would form its position in light of the US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia.

Russo-Ukrainian war
Russians hit warehouse of Delivery logistics company in Sumy
Zelenskyy: Elections will take place after the war ends and martial law is lifted
Russian troops enter Sudzha in Kursk Oblast, fighting continues
