All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia responds to Ukraine-US talks in Jeddah: main news will come from Moscow

Iryna Kutielieva, Iryna BalachukWednesday, 12 March 2025, 09:10
Russia responds to Ukraine-US talks in Jeddah: main news will come from Moscow
Maria Zakharova. Photo: Telegram

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in light of the talks between the US and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia, has stated that Moscow's position would not be formed abroad and it is therefore worth following the news from Russia.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet TASS

Details: Zakharova claimed that "main news" would be coming from Moscow and she believes that it is necessary to follow the news not from Jeddah, but from the Russian capital.

Advertisement:

"Russia's position will not be formed abroad through any agreements or efforts of certain parties. Russia's position is shaped within Russia," she said.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warRussiaUSA
Advertisement:
Russians launch three strikes on Kharkiv
Trump administration does not extend sanctions loophole for Russian energy payments
Trump admits Greenland annexation could happen
Dreaming of Olympic glory: the story of 8-year-old gymnast Oleksandra Paskal who lost a leg in a Russian missile strike
Putin: We agree with ceasefire proposal, but some questions remain
Ukraine receives US$1.7 billion from Canada under ERA initiative
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Putin's spokesman dodges question on 30-day ceasefire
UK intelligence comments on largest Ukrainian drone strike on Russia
Reuters: Russia unlikely to agree to 30-day ceasefire
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Russians launch three strikes on Kharkiv
21:55
Russians attacks Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring man
21:27
Trump administration does not extend sanctions loophole for Russian energy payments
21:25
Zelenskyy: Putin is actually preparing to reject ceasefire proposal
21:14
Mandatory evacuation announced in 8 Sumy Oblast settlements due to escalating situation
21:09
Trump claims to have leverage over Putin but does not want to use it yet
20:35
Ukraine and US reject Minsk-3 and frozen conflict, says head of Zelenskyy's office
20:20
Zelenskyy signs law allowing purchase of reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant
20:06
Trump admits Greenland annexation could happen
19:47
Trump: Russia's refusal to agree on ceasefire will be very disappointing moment for world
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: