Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in light of the talks between the US and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia, has stated that Moscow's position would not be formed abroad and it is therefore worth following the news from Russia.

Details: Zakharova claimed that "main news" would be coming from Moscow and she believes that it is necessary to follow the news not from Jeddah, but from the Russian capital.

"Russia's position will not be formed abroad through any agreements or efforts of certain parties. Russia's position is shaped within Russia," she said.

During the talks in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine said that it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that this would apply "not only with regard to missiles, drones and bombs, not only in the Black Sea but also along the entire front line".

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would submit a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine to Russia and that he hopes Russia will agree to it.

