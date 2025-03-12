Ukrainian forces retreating in Russia's Kursk Oblast but not withdrawing altogether, sources say

Ukrainian troops are making a significant retreat in Russia's Kursk Oblast, particularly near the town of Sudzha, but are not entirely withdrawing from the Kursk front. Units that spoke to Ukrainska Pravda have confirmed they are being repositioned to positions on the Russian side of the border.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in two Ukrainian units deployed to the Kursk front

Details: Ukrainska Pravda has learned that some Ukrainian units, particularly airborne troops, remain in Kursk Oblast and are being pulled back closer to the Russo-Ukrainian border – but not beyond it.

Ukrainian soldiers were still holding Sudzha as of 12:00 on 12 March, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda sources. As of 16:00, there was no confirmation of a complete withdrawal from the town.

As of 12 March, the Ukrainian grouping in Kursk Oblast is not encircled, but the situation remains fragile, largely dependent on maintaining control of a key road for troop movement.

Background:

On 12 March, Russian troops likely took control of Sudzha, which had been controlled by Ukrainian forces for over six months.

On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's military command in Russia's Kursk Oblast was trying to save as many lives of Ukrainian soldiers as possible.

On 9 March, DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported that the Russians had regained control of the settlements of Martinovka and Malaya Loknya in Kursk Oblast.

On 7 March, reports emerged that Russian forces had broken through Ukrainian defensive lines south of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast, with the Ukrainian defence forces attempting to stabilise the situation.

