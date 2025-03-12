All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian forces retreating in Russia's Kursk Oblast but not withdrawing altogether, sources say

Olha Kyrylenko, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 12 March 2025, 17:06
Ukrainian forces retreating in Russia's Kursk Oblast but not withdrawing altogether, sources say
Screenshot: DeepState

Ukrainian troops are making a significant retreat in Russia's Kursk Oblast, particularly near the town of Sudzha, but are not entirely withdrawing from the Kursk front. Units that spoke to Ukrainska Pravda have confirmed they are being repositioned to positions on the Russian side of the border.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in two Ukrainian units deployed to the Kursk front

Details: Ukrainska Pravda has learned that some Ukrainian units, particularly airborne troops, remain in Kursk Oblast and are being pulled back closer to the Russo-Ukrainian border – but not beyond it.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian soldiers were still holding Sudzha as of 12:00 on 12 March, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda sources. As of 16:00, there was no confirmation of a complete withdrawal from the town.

As of 12 March, the Ukrainian grouping in Kursk Oblast is not encircled, but the situation remains fragile, largely dependent on maintaining control of a key road for troop movement.

Background:

  • On 12 March, Russian troops likely took control of Sudzha, which had been controlled by Ukrainian forces for over six months.
  • On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's military command in Russia's Kursk Oblast was trying to save as many lives of Ukrainian soldiers as possible.
  • On 9 March, DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported that the Russians had regained control of the settlements of Martinovka and Malaya Loknya in Kursk Oblast.
  • On 7 March, reports emerged that Russian forces had broken through Ukrainian defensive lines south of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast, with the Ukrainian defence forces attempting to stabilise the situation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kursk OblastRussia
Advertisement:
Ukraine nearly runs out of missiles for Samp-T air defence systems – Corriere della Sera
updatedRussia launches missile strike on residential area in Kryvyi Rih, 12 injured
Trump: Promise to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours was just sarcasm
Trump: Next week, we will find out more about ceasefire in Ukraine
Zelenskyy discusses with Macron control over "silence" during ceasefire
Court in Finland sentences Rusich group commander to life imprisonment for war crimes in Ukraine
All News
Kursk Oblast
Ukraine's General Staff says Russians most active in Donbas, one attack in Kursk Oblast
Russian troops attempt to push Ukrainian forces out of Kursk Oblast: 20 Russian soldiers killed in breakthrough attempt in Sumy Oblast
Zelenskyy on situation in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian command is saving solider's lives
RECENT NEWS
07:19
Russia loses 1,180 soldiers and 46 artillery systems over past day
03:46
Russian drone hit nine-storey building in Chernihiv – video
03:16
Ukraine nearly runs out of missiles for Samp-T air defence systems – Corriere della Sera
23:52
Russia launches large-scale drone attack on Sumy, causing power outages
23:33
updatedRussia launches missile strike on residential area in Kryvyi Rih, 12 injured
23:19
Russian drones hit energy sector in Odesa Oblast again: Chornomorsk left without power
22:42
Russians drop aerial bombs on Kherson Oblast, killing and injuring people – photo
21:50
Mother of fallen Ukrainian pilot Juice thanks US for providing F-16s jets – video
21:24
Trump: Promise to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours was just sarcasm
21:02
Trump: Next week, we will find out more about ceasefire in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: