Putin may accept Ukraine ceasefire but will delay to secure favourable terms, Bloomberg says

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 12 March 2025, 18:21
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Bloomberg has reported that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is likely to accept a US-proposed ceasefire in Ukraine but will seek to delay its implementation to negotiate terms that benefit Moscow.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A Bloomberg source believes that Putin is likely to agree to a truce with Ukraine but wants to ensure his own terms are included beforehand.

The source added that the Kremlin considers the ceasefire framework agreed upon by the US and Ukraine during their meeting in Saudi Arabia on 11 March to be "unacceptable".

Among other concerns, it does not address the parameters of a long-term settlement to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, which Moscow had previously insisted on as a condition for a ceasefire.

Another Bloomberg source suggests that the Kremlin may also demand an end to arms supplies to Ukraine as a condition for the truce.

Background:

  • Meanwhile, Russian sources told Reuters that Putin is unlikely to accept the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.
  • Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.
  • In light of the US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova remarked that Moscow's position would not be shaped abroad and suggested following news from Russia for further developments.

