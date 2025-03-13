Russians hit critical infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts at dawn on 13 March as the Russians attacked critical infrastructure facilities.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne Dnipro; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Fedorov reported explosions at around 05:00 amid the threat of Russian drones in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Advertisement:

Later, he added that air defence had been responding in the oblast.

Suspilne reported explosions in the city of Dnipro before and after 05:00.

Updated: Lysak reported a Russian drone attack on critical infrastructure facilities in several cities of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast that caused fires.

Fedorov confirmed that the Russians had attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with Shahed drones at dawn.

Quote from Fedorov: "Early reports indicate that no people were injured. A house and an office building of a critical infrastructure facility were damaged."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!