All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians hit critical infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 13 March 2025, 05:14
Russians hit critical infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Explosion. Stock photo: Social media

Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts at dawn on 13 March as the Russians attacked critical infrastructure facilities.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne Dnipro; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Fedorov reported explosions at around 05:00 amid the threat of Russian drones in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Advertisement:

Later, he added that air defence had been responding in the oblast.

Suspilne reported explosions in the city of Dnipro before and after 05:00.

Updated: Lysak reported a Russian drone attack on critical infrastructure facilities in several cities of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast that caused fires.

Fedorov confirmed that the Russians had attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with Shahed drones at dawn.

Quote from Fedorov: "Early reports indicate that no people were injured. A house and an office building of a critical infrastructure facility were damaged."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zaporizhzhia OblastDniproexplosionRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Starmer ready to deploy troops in Ukraine indefinitely – The Times
Germany donates Gepard anti-aircraft systems, Vector drones and ammunition to Ukraine
Zelenskyy signs law on deploying Ukrainian Armed Forces to other countries during martial law
EU Council approves €3.5bn tranche for Ukraine
Ukrainian foreign minister states Russia has not yet provided official response to US ceasefire proposal
Trump: I will speak to Putin on Tuesday
All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russians attack village of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: man injured
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia district with guided bombs, injuring 2 people
Teenager injured in Russian drone attack on house in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
RECENT NEWS
18:21
Polish foreign minister asks Polish opposition to influence Hungary's position on Ukraine
18:08
EU chief diplomat: EU to see what it can do about funding for Radio Liberty
18:02
NATO fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic states three times in a week
17:45
EXPLAINERCan France’s nuclear forces replace the US and protect all of Europe?
17:34
Canadian prime minister invites Zelenskyy to G7 summit
17:08
EU confirms US withdrawal from group investigating Russia's war crimes in Ukraine
16:35
Most Americans support Ukraine in war and believe Trump is on Russia's side – poll
16:26
UK says "significant number" of countries ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine
16:13
EU chief diplomat confirms EU wants to provide Ukraine with €40 billion in military aid
16:12
Starmer ready to deploy troops in Ukraine indefinitely – The Times
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: