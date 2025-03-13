All Sections
Russia attack Ukraine with Iskander ballistic missile and 117 UAVs: 112 drones failed to reach their targets

Iryna BalachukThursday, 13 March 2025, 09:28
Mobile fire group. Stock photo: Air Command Tsentr (Centre)

The Russians have attacked Ukraine with a Iskander-M ballistic missile, 117 Shahed attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 12 March. Ukraine's air defence has managed to down 78 drones.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 09:00, 74 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts. In addition, 38 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia oblasts came under attack.

The Iskander missile was launched from Russia’s Kursk Oblast, while the drones were launched from the Russian cities of Shatalovo, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

