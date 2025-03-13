Russians attack Beryslav in Kherson Oblast with drone, killing person and injuring another

One person was killed and another injured as a result of a Russian drone attack in the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 13 March.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupation forces attacked Beryslav with UAVs in the morning. A 68-year-old man died in the enemy strike."

Advertisement:

Details: Another 85-year-old local resident sustained a blast injury, a concussion and amputation of his foot. He is currently in hospital.

Background:

On the night of 12-13 March, the Russians attacked Kherson, killing a woman and injuring a man.

The Russians attack civilians of Kherson Oblast every day. Local authorities report daily civilian casualties or fatalities after Russian drone strikes.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Russia used these attacks to train their drone operators.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!