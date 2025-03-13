Russians attack Beryslav in Kherson Oblast with drone, killing person and injuring another
Thursday, 13 March 2025, 11:00
One person was killed and another injured as a result of a Russian drone attack in the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 13 March.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The occupation forces attacked Beryslav with UAVs in the morning. A 68-year-old man died in the enemy strike."
Advertisement:
Details: Another 85-year-old local resident sustained a blast injury, a concussion and amputation of his foot. He is currently in hospital.
Background:
- On the night of 12-13 March, the Russians attacked Kherson, killing a woman and injuring a man.
- The Russians attack civilians of Kherson Oblast every day. Local authorities report daily civilian casualties or fatalities after Russian drone strikes.
- Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Russia used these attacks to train their drone operators.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!