Russians attack Beryslav in Kherson Oblast with drone, killing person and injuring another

Iryna BalachukThursday, 13 March 2025, 11:00
Russians attack Beryslav in Kherson Oblast with drone, killing person and injuring another
A Russian drone. Photo: local residents of Kherson Oblast for Ukrainska Pravda

One person was killed and another injured as a result of a Russian drone attack in the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 13 March.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupation forces attacked Beryslav with UAVs in the morning. A 68-year-old man died in the enemy strike."

Details: Another 85-year-old local resident sustained a blast injury, a concussion and amputation of his foot. He is currently in hospital. 

Background:

  • On the night of 12-13 March, the Russians attacked Kherson, killing a woman and injuring a man.
  • The Russians attack civilians of Kherson Oblast every day. Local authorities report daily civilian casualties or fatalities after Russian drone strikes.
  • Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Russia used these attacks to train their drone operators

