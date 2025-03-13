All Sections
Drones of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence strike concealed UAV production site in Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 13 March 2025, 11:57
Drones of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence strike concealed UAV production site in Russia
The explosion. Photo: Screenshot from Russian social media channels

Long-range strike drones of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence hit a UAV production facility in the settlement of Obukhovo, Dzerzhinsky district, Russia’s Kaluga Oblast on the evening of 12 March.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in security services

Details: The source reported that the Russians set up production lines for assembling drones inside the workshops of the Kaluga gas concrete plant.

Local residents were the first to report powerful explosions and a fire at the plant on social media. Eyewitnesses managed to capture and share videos of the strike and the intense fire at the facility.

Kaluga-based social media channels, along with sharing footage from the scene, reported falling debris and a fire at "industrial company buildings".

Due to the drone attack, Kaluga Airport activated the Kovyor (Carpet) plan, cancelling all flights from 21:00 on 12 March until 06:00 on 13 March. [A Kovyor plan is an airport operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky – ed.].

The governor of Kaluga Oblast confirmed the overnight drone attack on the oblast, as well as strikes on an industrial facility, a communications infrastructure site and an energy facility.

Background: Russian authorities said that 77 drones supposedly attacked 6 oblasts of Russia, and a fire broke out at a plant in Kaluga Oblast.

dronesDefence Intelligence of Ukrainewar
drones
18:21
