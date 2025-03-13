All Sections
Russia reports attack by almost 80 drones on its oblasts and fire at factory

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 13 March 2025, 06:44
Ukrainian Hrim (Thunder) kamikaze drone. Photo: ArmyInform

Russian authorities have claimed that 77 drones attacked six Russian oblasts, with a fire breaking out at a factory in Kaluga Oblast.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Kaluga Oblast Governor Vladislav Shapsha

Details: According to the Russian Defence Ministry, their air defence had intercepted and destroyed "77 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles" between 20:00 (Moscow time) on 12 March and 06:36 on 13 March.

The Russian ministry claimed that air defence had destroyed drones in the following oblasts: 30 UAVs over Bryansk Oblast, six over Kursk Oblast, six over Voronezh Oblast, five over Rostov Oblast and five over Belgorod Oblast.

In addition, 25 UAVs were allegedly destroyed over Kaluga Oblast, where, according to Shapsha, a fire broke out at business premises.

Quote from Shapsha: "A fire broke out in a plant building of a business in the Dzerzhinsky district as a result of the UAV crash."

Details: Furthermore, Shapsha noted that the fall of a UAV allegedly damaged a communication tower and a power line in another district in Kaluga Oblast.

According to Russian Telegram channels, the drones attacked the Kaluzhskiy Gazobeton concrete plant.

