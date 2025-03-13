All Sections
Trump's special envoy has landed in Moscow, Russian media reports

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoThursday, 13 March 2025, 12:08
Trump's special envoy has landed in Moscow, Russian media reports
Steve Witkoff. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The plane carrying Steve Witkoff, special envoy of US President Donald Trump, has landed in Moscow on Thursday 13 March.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The plane with Witkoff on board reportedly landed at Vnukovo Airport.

Earlier on Thursday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed to journalists that "participants of the negotiations" with the US were heading to Russia, where they were scheduled to have contact with Russian counterparts, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

Peskov also declined to announce Russia's official stance on the peaceful resolution of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

It is expected that Trump's envoy will present the results of the negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation held in Jeddah on 11 March.

Background: Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.

