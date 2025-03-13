Zelenskyy: Russia has not provided meaningful response regarding 30-day ceasefire in over a day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that in over a day since the negotiations between the United States and Ukraine in Jeddah, Russia has not provided a meaningful response regarding the proposal for a 30-days ceasefire.

Quote: "Regrettably, for more than a day already, the world has yet to hear a meaningful response from Russia to the proposals made. This once again demonstrates that Russia seeks to prolong the war and postpone peace for as long as possible.

We hope that US pressure will be sufficient to compel Russia to end the war."

Details: Zelenskyy reported that he met with the Ukrainian delegation and received a report about their meeting with representatives from the United States in Saudi Arabia.

The president added that Ukraine is focused on making swift progress towards peace and is ready to do its part to create all the conditions for a reliable, lasting and just peace.

Quote: "Our representatives informed the US side about Ukraine’s principled positions. Ukraine was ready for an air and sea ceasefire, but the US proposed extending it to land. Ukraine welcomes this proposal. The control of such a ceasefire remains an important issue, and we appreciate the United States' willingness to organise the technical aspects of such control."

Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington will submit a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine to Russia and said he hopes Russia will accept it.

Yuri Ushakov, Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy advisor, said that Moscow does not want a temporary truce with Ukraine but is instead interested in a long-term settlement.

