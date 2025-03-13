Self-proclaimed president Lukashenko admits promised Oreshnik missile system has yet to arrive in Belarus

Self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has admitted in Moscow that the Russian Oreshnik missile system is still not in Belarus, despite January claims that it would arrive "very soon".

Source: BelTA, Belarusian media outlet

Quote: "There is still no Oreshnik. We are working on it. But when I looked into this issue – Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] got me to look into it – it turned out that apart from the missile, everything else needs to be manufactured. And we are doing that in Belarus. This is why we are working on it."

Advertisement:

Details: Lukashenko asserted that Belarus is nearly finished producing several launchers for the system, adding: "We will need the missile from the elder brother [Russia]".

Background:

In December 2024, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin stated that Oreshnik systems could be deployed in Belarus in 2025 as part of Moscow’s threats to the West after Ukraine was granted permission to strike Russian targets with long-range weapons.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Vladimir Putin’s sabre-rattling with the Oreshnik missile is aimed solely at disrupting the efforts of President Trump to end the war.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that Ukraine is developing its own air defence and missile system to deter potential Russian Oreshnik strikes.

In January, Lukashenko claimed that Belarus would receive the Oreshnik missile system from Russia "very soon".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!