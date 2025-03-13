Trump: Russian refusal to agree to ceasefire would be "disappointing moment" for world

US President Donald Trump has said that if Russia refuses to agree to a 30-day ceasefire, it will be "a very disappointing moment for the world".

Source: Trump speaking during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump emphasised that a ceasefire is the "first stage" of negotiations.

He also revealed that many details of the final agreement between Ukraine and the US have been discussed.

Quote: "We’ve been discussing with Ukraine land, and pieces of land that would be kept and lost, and all of the other elements of a final agreement. There’s a power plant involved [Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – ed.], a very big power plant involved. Who’s going to get the power plant and who’s going to get this and that, and so, you know, it’s not an easy process."

More details: The US president also said NATO and Russia’s presence in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are also being discussed by the US and Ukrainian representatives.

Trump also addressed the question of NATO membership for Ukraine, stating that "everybody knows what the answer to that is".

"They discussed NATO and being in NATO, and everybody knows what the answer to that is. They’ve known that answer for 40 years," he said.

Background:

Meanwhile, Russian leader Vladimir Putin has claimed that he "agrees" with the US proposal to halt hostilities but insists it must "lead to long-term peace". "We agree with the proposal to end the hostilities. However, we believe that this ceasefire should lead to long-term peace and the elimination of the root causes of the conflict," Putin said.

Trump described Putin’s statement as "promising, but not complete".

