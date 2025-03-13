All Sections
Ukraine and US reject Minsk-3 and frozen conflict, head of Zelenskyy's office says

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 13 March 2025, 20:35
Ukraine and US reject Minsk-3 and frozen conflict, head of Zelenskyy's office says
Andrii Yermak. Photo: Telegram

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, has stated that Ukraine will never agree to a frozen conflict or any agreements such as the Minsk-3 format, and that this position fully aligns with that of the United States. 

Source: Yermak, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Commenting on the negotiations between US and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia on Thursday 13 March, Yermak said Ukraine "will never agree to a frozen conflict".

Quote: "We are firmly against it, and our position fully aligns with that of our American partners – they too oppose a frozen conflict. They also reject any so-called Minsk-3 agreements or similar deals like the Budapest Memorandum." 

More details: Yermak noted that these agreements had failed and "everyone understands this".

He described the meeting in Saudi Arabia as "very successful" but stressed that this was only the beginning, with significant work lying ahead for Ukraine.

Yermak also highlighted that a separate provision had been established during the meeting to ensure that European representatives will participate in the peace process.

Background:

  • Following the meeting in Jeddah on 11 March, Ukraine agreed to immediately implement a 30-day ceasefire if Russia also adheres to it.
  • On 13 March, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin claimed that he "agrees" with the US proposal to halt hostilities but insisted it must "lead to long-term peace". "We agree with the proposal to end the hostilities. However, we believe that this ceasefire should lead to long-term peace and the elimination of the root causes of the conflict," Putin said.
  • Trump described Putin’s statement as "promising, but not complete".

