All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians launch three strikes on Kharkiv

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 13 March 2025, 23:29
Russians launch three strikes on Kharkiv

Russian forces launched three strikes on the city of Kharkiv on the evening of 13 March.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Local authorities reported that the Russians targeted the Osnovianskyi, Nemyshlianskyi and Novo-Bavarskyi districts.

Advertisement:

One strike hit an open area in the Novo-Bavarskyi district. Another drone struck near a house in the same district, causing a fire.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkivexplosiondrones
Advertisement:
Trump: I will speak to Putin on Tuesday
US secretary of state on ending Russia's war against Ukraine: there's Plan A and Plan B
Ukraine's defence forces redeployed to more advantageous defence lines in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's defence minister
Russia claims peace deal could include "unarmed observers" in Ukraine
Anti-Ukraine Romanian politician claims Ukrainian territories in letter to Putin
Trump administration explains decision to cease funding for Voice of America
All News
Kharkiv
Russians hit Kharkiv with Shahed drone
Russia strikes Kharkiv: woman rescued from under rubble, eight injured
Russian drone hits high-rise building and cars in Kharkiv – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
11:05
Ukrainian foreign minister states Russia has not yet provided official response to US ceasefire proposal
10:14
New Zealand extends sanctions against Russia for another three years
10:11
Lithuanian foreign minister outlines five key elements for just peace in Ukraine
09:59
Nighttime drone attack: fire rages in Odesa Oblast, kindergarten damaged, one person injured – photo, video
09:30
Russia reports fire after drone attack on Astrakhan Oblast
09:16
Russia launches 174 UAVs on Ukraine: 90 drones downed, another 70 fail to reach their targets
08:52
Shahed drone hits business in Kharkiv Oblast, causing fire
08:31
US withdraws from group investigating Russia's crimes in Ukraine – NYT
08:21
Ukraine's General Staff: Over 20 combat clashes occur on Pokrovsk front over past day
08:08
Emergency power outages introduced in Poltava Oblast due to fall of UAV debris
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: