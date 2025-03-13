Russians launch three strikes on Kharkiv
Thursday, 13 March 2025, 23:29
Russian forces launched three strikes on the city of Kharkiv on the evening of 13 March.
Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: Local authorities reported that the Russians targeted the Osnovianskyi, Nemyshlianskyi and Novo-Bavarskyi districts.
One strike hit an open area in the Novo-Bavarskyi district. Another drone struck near a house in the same district, causing a fire.
