Trump claims to have leverage over Putin but does not want to use it yet

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 13 March 2025, 21:09
Trump and Putin. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has stated during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that he has leverage over Russia but does not want to use it at this time.

Source: European Pravda

Details: When asked what leverage he holds over Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Trump responded that he has "leverage" but does not want to discuss it.

Quote: "I do have leverage, but I don’t want to talk about leverage now, because right now we’re talking to them, and based on the statements he [Putin – ed.] made today, they were pretty positive I think."

Details: Trump also expressed hope that Russia would agree to a ceasefire deal. He added that he does not think the Russians would resume shooting and he truly believes that if a ceasefire agreement is reached, it would lead to peace.

Background:

  • On 13 March, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin claimed that he "agrees" with the US proposal to halt hostilities but insists it must "lead to long-term peace". "We agree with the proposal to end the hostilities. However, we believe that this ceasefire should lead to long-term peace and the elimination of the root causes of the conflict," Putin said.
  • Trump, in turn, described Putin’s statement as "promising, but not complete".

