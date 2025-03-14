All Sections
Explosions heard in Moscow and Moscow Oblast – photos, video

Iryna BalachukFriday, 14 March 2025, 07:43
Explosions heard in Moscow and Moscow Oblast – photos, video
Column of smoke. Photo: Astra Telegram channel

Explosions were heard in the city of Moscow and Moscow Oblast on the morning of 14 March, with columns of smoke being visible. The authorities have reported a drone attack, claiming that four UAVs were downed.

Source: Russian Astra Telegram channel; Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin; Moscow Oblast Governor Andrey Vorobyov 

Details: Residents of Moscow Oblast reported the first explosions at around 06:00 (local time). A column of smoke was seen in the city of Balashikha afterwards.

Residents of a house in the Dorogomilovo district (Moscow) also reported explosions.

 
Building site
Photo: Astra Telegram channel

Residents of the Yuzhnaya Bittsa residential complex in Moscow Oblast stated that "something hit the roof" of their building.

A fire broke out on the roof of an uninhabited building on Lesteva Street in Moscow following the drone attack.

Vnukovo airport in Moscow Oblast temporarily suspended arrivals and departures.

Sobyanin claimed that air defence had repelled an attack by four drones heading towards Moscow.

 
Damaged roof
Photo: Astra Telegram channel

He did not report any damage but added that "emergency services are working at the scene where debris fell."

Vorobyov confirmed that two drones had been allegedly downed over Balashikha, with the wreckage of one falling on a building site in the Izmaylovo district near Dyomin Lug Street. Another drone was reportedly destroyed in the Zheleznodorozhny district near Svobody Street. The fourth was downed in the Yuzhnaya Bittsa district in the Leninsky district.

"The wreckage fell on a high-rise building under construction that is not yet inhabited. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties. Emergency services are working at the scenes where the drones fell," he stated.

 
The scene
Photo: Astra Telegram channel

Flight restrictions were also introduced at airports in Kaluga and Sochi.

Kaluga Oblast Governor Vladislav Shapsha claimed that a drone had been downed on the outskirts of Obninsk, adding that "no damage to infrastructure or casualties have been recorded".

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that drones had struck the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on the night of 13-14 March.
  • Russian officials claimed that Moscow had been attacked by dozens of drones on the night of 10-11 March, with 74 drones allegedly being downed by the morning. Airports in the city were not operating, damage had been caused and one fatality had been reported.

