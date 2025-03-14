Border guards with other components of Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian saboteurs attack in Sumy Oblast

Soldiers of the Sumy Border Guard Detachment, together with other components of Ukraine’s defence forces, have repelled an attack by a Russian subversive reconnaissance group.

Source: State Border Guard Service

Details: It is reported that yesterday [13 March – ed.], during a joint combat mission in Sumy Oblast, border guards and servicemen from other components of the defence forces discovered up to ten members of a Russian subversive reconnaissance group who had crossed the border from Russia and were moving deep into Ukrainian territory.

The Ukrainian forces began firing on the saboteurs. A mortar unit was involved.

Border guards emphasise that counter-sabotage measures are now being implemented, with the assistance of additional soldiers.

Quote: "The coordinated actions of the units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine did not allow the enemy to implement their plans, forcing the enemy to retreat".

Background:

On 12 March, Andrii Demchenko, the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said that in an attempt to force Ukrainian units out of Kursk Oblast, Russian troops were conducting assault operations in Sumy Oblast, but without success.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Russians are using assault units of airborne troops and special operations forces to break through Ukrainian defences, push the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of Kursk Oblast and transfer the fighting to Sumy and Kharkiv Oblasts.

