Russian drones hit energy sector in Odesa Oblast again: Chornomorsk left without power

The Russians attacked the energy infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with drones on the evening of 14 March, leaving the city of Chornomorsk completely without power.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy has once again conducted a large-scale drone attack on Odesa Oblast.

The city of Chornomorsk is completely without power due to damage to the energy infrastructure caused by the strike. Invincibility centres are being deployed promptly. All appropriate services are working to deal with the aftermath." [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

