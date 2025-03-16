All Sections
Ceasefire requires discussions on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, ports and Russia's Kursk Oblast, says Trump's envoy Witkoff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 16 March 2025, 23:35
Steve Witkoff. Photo: Getty Images

Steve Witkoff, the US Special Envoy for the Middle East, has stated that negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine should include discussions on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, access to ports and the situation in Russia’s Kursk oblast.

Source: Witkoff on air on CBS News

Quote: "A ceasefire involves how to get people to not be fighting with each other over a 2,000 kilometre border… Nor does that include a main area of confrontation, which is Kursk. And so there's different battlefield conditions. We've got to discuss that.

Advertisement:

There are regions that we all know the Russians are focused on. There is a nuclear reactor that supplies quite a bit of electricity to the country of Ukraine. That's got to be dealt with. There's access to ports. There's the Black Sea potential agreement, there's so many elements to the implementation of a ceasefire here."

Details: Witkoff compared the situation in Ukraine to Gaza, noting that Gaza is a limited, defined space, whereas the war in Ukraine and Russia spans a vast area. He emphasised that, despite the complexity, "no one is throwing their hands up in the air".

He added that all interested parties, including European countries, must do everything necessary for a successful resolution.

Background: On 16 March, Witkoff expressed optimism that the US could achieve progress in settling Russia’s war against Ukraine within the coming weeks.

